Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $484.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.