ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 6,542 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $281.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.72. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

