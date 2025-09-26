MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

