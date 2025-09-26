Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

