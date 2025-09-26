Rebalance LLC Invests $481,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $920.28 and its 200 day moving average is $925.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

