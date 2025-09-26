ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $949.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $977.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

