Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Lifted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.