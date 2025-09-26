Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in American Express Company $AXP

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $340.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.21. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

