Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE AXP opened at $340.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.21. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.