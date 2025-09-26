Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $171.69 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.42.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

