Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $221,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Elbit Systems stock opened at $491.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $194.39 and a twelve month high of $510.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

