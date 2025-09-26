McAdam LLC Buys 274 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

