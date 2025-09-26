The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

