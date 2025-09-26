FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1%

FDX stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

