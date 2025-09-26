TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,312 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

