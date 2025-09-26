Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $250.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

