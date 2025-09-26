Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.90.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.