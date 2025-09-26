Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,316 iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $995,000.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAI opened at $33.87 on Friday. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

About iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

