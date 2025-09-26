Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Releases Earnings Results

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gresham House Energy Storage had a net margin of 105.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%.

LON:GRID opened at GBX 69.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.23. Gresham House Energy Storage has a one year low of GBX 40.70 and a one year high of GBX 82. The company has a market cap of £394.98 million, a PE ratio of -341.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gresham House Energy Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,500.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

