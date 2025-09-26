Embree Financial Group Has $5 Million Position in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the quarter. AB Disruptors ETF comprises 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in AB Disruptors ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of FWD stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $102.11.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

