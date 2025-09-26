BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. AB Disruptors ETF comprises 1.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in AB Disruptors ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AB Disruptors ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AB Disruptors ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000.

Get AB Disruptors ETF alerts:

AB Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.7%

FWD stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. AB Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $942.78 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

AB Disruptors ETF Dividend Announcement

AB Disruptors ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.