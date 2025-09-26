Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

