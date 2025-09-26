Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $494,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $355,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.5%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

