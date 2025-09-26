AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE:NVO opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

