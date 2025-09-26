Randolph Co Inc Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.03. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

