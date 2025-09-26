Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stake Lessened by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

