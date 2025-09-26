Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stake Raised by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $455.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

