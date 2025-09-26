Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.4%

TEVA stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

