Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

