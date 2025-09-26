Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $712.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $388.37 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 175.84, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

