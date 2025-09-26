ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,526 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Stock Down 2.4%
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
