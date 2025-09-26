Workday, Inc. $WDAY Holdings Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $242.75 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,171 shares of company stock worth $76,432,560 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

