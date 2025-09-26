American National Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

American National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

MSI opened at $455.60 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.51 and a 200-day moving average of $432.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

