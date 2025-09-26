Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ COST opened at $943.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $867.16 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $956.40 and a 200-day moving average of $970.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 706,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 387,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 177,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,270,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,538,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

