Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM Shares Sold by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC trimmed its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 69,347.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.