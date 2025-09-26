Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $RBUF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.7% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 71.3% during the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 1.1%

BATS:RBUF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.