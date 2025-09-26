AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,314 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 4,314.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. A&I Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGIC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

