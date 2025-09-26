Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. $KBDC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

