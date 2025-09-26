Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

