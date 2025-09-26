Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.6% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.65. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

