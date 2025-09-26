Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.5%

Cigna Group stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.