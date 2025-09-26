Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $62.10 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.