Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $6,747,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,883,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $133.84 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

