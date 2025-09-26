Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

