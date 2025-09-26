JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $BBCB Shares Purchased by Blue Oak Capital LLC

Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCB opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

