TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 81.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $463.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day moving average of $372.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $485.34. The company has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

