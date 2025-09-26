ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,336.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 102,590 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 130,266.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.1%

FND stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About Floor & Decor



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

