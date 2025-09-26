Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

