Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

