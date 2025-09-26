Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (11.76) EPS for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

